PML-N acuses PPP of rigging in AJK by-election

Sardar Ziaul Qamar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wins the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) LA-15 by-election on the seat left vacant by the disqualification of former AJK PM Ilyas Tanveer.

According to unofficial results, Sardar Zia Qamar of the PPP received 25,755 votes, while Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas of the PML-N received 20,485 votes.

Several coalition government partners are among those running for the crucial seat.

Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Sardar Qamar on his victory in the by-elections. The seasoned politician thanked Kahmiris for his faith in the PPP.

Meanwhile, Hina Pervaiz Butt of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz accused the PPP of rigging the by-election. In a tweet, the PML-N stalwart claimed that the PPP was caught red-handed rigging in Kashmir and shared a video.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar also claimed rigging, that the PML-N will win, and that polling is 80-90 percent complete at some polling stations.