Hollywood actor booked by FBI for involvement in US capitol riots

Hollywood actor Jay Johnston, best known for his roles in Bob’s Burgers and Arrested Development, has been charged by the US Department of Justice with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

According to NBC News, the actor was arrested Wednesday in California “facing charges for felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to other misdemeanor offenses.”

According to the news outlet, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tweeted a photo of Johnston in a crowd of rioters at the Capitol in March 2021 and requested identification. The DOJ identified Johnston in court documents based on multiple images of him captured on officer body-cam footage, bystander video, and CCTV feeds.

On Capitol grounds, while wearing a green camouflage neck gaiter and a dark leather jacket, Johnston allegedly used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to form a “shield wall” and push against queue officers.

American media outlets reported that a statement of facts filed in court by an FBI agent alleged that Johnston was “among a crowd of rioters who confronted law enforcement officers at the West Plaza of the United States Capitol.” The affidavit said Johnston helped move police shields amid the mob, and also “turned and made a series of hand gestures to the crowd, including clapping his hands, banging his closed fists together and pointing to the crowd.”

The charging papers alleged that Johnston held a police shield over his head and “then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the [Lower West Terrace] entrance.” The FBI affidavit included images allegedly showing Johnston with the mob in a fierce battle against police in a tunnel leading into the Capitol.

On the acting front, Johnston, in the late ’90s, was a writer and actor on Mr. Show. He later played police officer Taylor in Arrested Development, and was also seen in Moral Orel, Mr. Pickles, Momma Named Me Sheriff, Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Better Call Saul, Community, Parks and Recreation, Rick and Morty, Modern Family, and The Sarah Silverman Program.