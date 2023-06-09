Daily Times

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan June 9, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

 

