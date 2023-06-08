Pakistan sees record inflation of 28.2%

Pakistan registered inflation of 28.2pc in the nine-month period from July 2022 to March 2023, against 11pc in the same period last year. The government had targeted inflation at 11.5pc for FY2023, missing its target significantly because of a sharp depreciation of the rupee and global supply shocks resulting in pricey imports. According to the economic survey, inflation at 28.2pc was the highest recorded yet with the previous high at 17pc in FY 2008-09. “The increase in inflation was broad-based with all categories recording higher inflation except for communication services,” the survey reads, adding that across product categories, inflation for transportation, given its direct link to fuel prices, registered a sharp increase of 52.8pc against 19.4pc during July-April FY22. “Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel have recorded an increase of 13.6pc as against 11pc during the same period last year. The increase in domestic energy prices was attributed to rising global oil prices, exchange rate depreciation and adjustment in energy tariffs/petroleum levy,” the survey added. Meanwhile, it said perishable food items were the main contributory factor in jacking up food inflation.