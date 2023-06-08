BAP announces to boycott federal budget session

Balochistan Chief Minister and President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday announced the boycott of Friday’s federal budget session.

“The Balochistan Awami Party will not be a part of the federal budget session and party’s members in National Assembly and Senate will not participate,” said Bizenjo in a statement.

He warned that clear instructions have been issued to the members of the National Assembly and Senate of the BAP not to attend the session, adding that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the members who violate the party policy.

The chief minister stated that the boycott of the budget session was a result of the federal government’s neglect towards Balochistan, adding that NEC meeting was also boycotted due to the attitude of the Centre.

“Balochistan is facing severe financial problems. The fundamental reason behind these issues is the lack of cooperation. We have no personal grudges against the federal government; the difference is based on principles,” stated the chief minister.

Bizenjo said that despite their pleas and reminders, constitutional rights are not being granted. “The federal government makes promises and assurances, but fails to deliver on them. Our demands are based on constitutional grounds; we are not making any illegitimate demands,” he said.

He said that the projects of Balochistan included in the federal PSDP are incomplete as the funds are not being allotted to them.

“Not even half of the allocated funds for these projects are being released. The tenders for federal projects in Balochistan are issued, but the funds are transferred elsewhere,” the chief minister said.

He said that the national highways of Balochistan suffered significant damage in last year’s floods but the National Highway Authority did nothing for their restoration. “Travelling on these highways feels like going back to the Stone Age,” the chief minister lamented.

“A year ago, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the Chaman-Karachi highway at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. He announced that this project would be completed in 18 months. “Unfortunately, even 20 per cent of this project has not been completed yet,” regretted Bizenjo.

He complained that the share of Balochistan from the NFC Award is not received on time, and it is also reduced. “The promised ten billion rupees were not provided during the floods by the prime minister,” revealed the chief minister.

He said that due to the incomplete 1998 census in Balochistan, caused by the deteriorating situation, the province suffered a loss in the allocation of resources.

“We demand an immediate implementation of a new NFC Award that fulfils the constitutional requirements,” urged CM Bizenjo.

The chief minister called upon the federal government to seriously consider the demands and his party’s stance. “If this is not addressed, the gap between the federation and provinces will widen, which can be detrimental to the federation,” warned CM Bizenjo.

“Balochistan will not accept any compromise on its rights. We stand firm on our legitimate constitutional position,” Bizenjo asserted.

He stated that efforts to address the progress and neglect in Balochistan are limited to mere discussions held in Islamabad. “The ground realities of Balochistan are entirely different; practical measures are needed here,” he emphasised.

CM Bizenjo requested national leaders such as Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, as well as provincial leaders to strengthen their stance.