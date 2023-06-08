EBM dazzles by winning eight awards at the Effies Gala Event 2023

English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd. (EBM), one of the leading FMCG companies in Pakistan, won eight trophies across various categories at the Pakistan Effie Awards 2023. This solidifies EBM’s strategic prowess as a marketing thought leader, with effective work garnering admiration across the marketing and advertising fraternity.

Effie Pakistan is part of the global Effie award, which honours the most significant achievement in effective marketing communications. Three new product innovation campaigns won trophies; Gold for the Peek Freans Gluco Teddy, Bronze for the Peek Freans Sooper Soft Bakes, and Silver for Peek Freans RIO’s new offering, Double Chocolate. EBM also went on to win a Bronze in Sustained Success for Peek Freans Sooper, and two Silver and Bronze trophies, for the Gluco Kahani platform launch, which creates engaging content in Urdu for Pakistani children who are losing touch with the language.

Furthermore, this past year EBM has been building inclusive societal narratives, to drive behaviour change with campaigns like ‘Reading the Rights’ – centered on educating girl children and enabling them to know their universal human rights – and ‘Kaisi Ho Maa,’ that urges society to be empathetic to mothers, for all their efforts and care.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO of EBM, expressed her joy on the immense achievement; “At EBM, our focus is always on building strong brands. Our aim is to foster the best-in-class marketing practices that integrate consumer insights, creativity, and purpose and reflect the significant difference in our brand communication. I would like to thank the talented marketing team of EBM, and all our communications partners, who never compromise on content quality. We should continue on our mission to reach people’s hearts and spark meaningful conversations and reach new heights.”