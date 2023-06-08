Alternative nicotine products: A path to success in Sweden and a solution for Pakistan

Cigarette smoking, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), represents the largest avoidable risk factor for health in the world. There are over 8 million victims every year from diseases linked to smoking, and Pakistan is no exception to this global issue. In fact, Pakistan is facing a significant challenge in reducing the number of smokers, and it is crucial to explore successful examples from other countries to tackle this issue effectively.

One such example is Sweden, a country that has made remarkable progress in moving towards alternatives to cigarettes and achieving a smoke-free society. Sweden is on the verge of becoming the only smoke-free country within the European Union, with an estimated smoking rate of less than 5% of the population by the end of this year. This accomplishment surpasses the European Union’s objective of combating cancer by 2040 and exceeds the World Health Organization’s target of reducing tobacco consumption by 30% by 2025.

The success of Sweden in reducing smoking rates can be attributed to a combination of strict regulations against traditional cigarettes and the promotion of alternative nicotine products. Swedish smokers have transitioned to alternatives that satisfy their nicotine requirements, such as snus (oral tobacco sachets placed between the lip and gum) and nicotine pouches (tobacco-free pouches delivering nicotine). By integrating prevention strategies, cessation efforts, and harm-reduction tools, Sweden has empowered smokers to make healthier choices, leading to significant public health benefits.

Sweden’s approach is particularly noteworthy because it goes against the regulatory perspective of the WHO, which tends to treat alternative products on par with traditional cigarettes. However, the evidence from Sweden demonstrates that by embracing harm-reduction alternatives, countries can achieve remarkable reductions in smoking rates and related health risks.

At a recent conference in Stockholm, Dr. Anders Milton, chairman of the Swedish snus commission, emphasized the potential impact of adopting the Swedish model in other European countries. He stated that if all other EU countries followed Sweden’s example, approximately 3.5 million lives could be saved over the next decade. Sweden already boasts the lowest lung cancer rate in the European Union, primarily due to the widespread use of alternative products instead of cigarettes.

Karl Fagerstrom, a clinical psychologist and anti-smoking activist, echoed the sentiment that countries accepting alternative tools have lower smoking rates. Fagerstrom emphasized the need to invest in these products alongside anti-smoking campaigns. He further highlighted that the harm caused by nicotine is far less than that of cigarettes and combustion, which produce thousands of harmful substances.

Pakistan has an opportunity to learn from Sweden’s success and implement similar strategies to reduce smoking rates and improve public health. By adopting a comprehensive approach that not only regulates against traditional cigarettes but with the promotion of alternative nicotine products, Pakistan can empower its smokers to make better choices. This approach will not only save lives but also result in substantial cost savings for the national healthcare system. By doing so, Pakistan can take significant strides towards a better future, benefiting the health and well-being of its population while reducing the burden on the healthcare system.