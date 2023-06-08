CM Naqvi announces Rs 1.5m aid to families of accident victims

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced Rs.1.5 million financial assistance each for the families of eight youths of Ichhra, who died when their jeep fell into River Neelum.

During a meeting with the families of the deceased at CM office on Thursday, he said the deceased youths were a source of dependence and support for their families. Family members of three injured youths in an accident namely Muhammad Fahad, Moin Ali and Muhammad Hasnain were also present on the occasion. Mohsin Naqvi while announcing Rs.15 lakh each financial assistance for the heirs of the deceased youths said that the deceased youths were a source of dependence and support for their families. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that financial assistance on behalf of the Punjab government is not a substitute to the lives of their loved ones. Those whose loved ones passed away from the world, their grief cannot be described in words. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sorrowful incident with the heirs of deceased youths Ghulam Miraan, Azhar Ashraf, Umair Ahmed, Shahnawaz, Bilal Jillani, Waleed Abrar, Raheel Mahmood and with the heirs of Rahim Khan. Mohsin Naqvi offered fateha for the forgiveness of the deceased youths, consoled family members of the deceased youths and also prayed to grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreperable loss. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government equally share the grief of the heirs of the deceased youths adding that passing away of 8 youths from the world in an accident is not less than a tragedy. Mohsin Naqvi stated that all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased youths and Punjab government is standing with the bereaved families. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the injured youths will be provided all necessary treatment facilities. Provincial Minister for Heath Dr. Javed Akram will himself do monitoring of the treatment of injured youths. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the Rescue-1122 worked day and night to search the dead bodies. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr. Javed Akram, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG Rescue-1122, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Recognising the significance of scientific waste management, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given in-principle approval to delegate the responsibility of hospitals waste disposal to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

In an effort to elevate healthcare standards, the CM issued instructions to enhance hygiene protocols and diagnostic procedures in teaching hospitals.

The PKLI administration has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to enhance its capacity for the efficient disposal of medical waste, generated by different hospitals. To facilitate the proper disposal of waste, machinery and a skilled workforce would be acquired by the PKLI.

The CM emphasised the implementation of a system to conduct approximately 50 essential tests within teaching hospitals, while other tests would be carried out at the PKLI labs. He stressed the need for PKLI to develop an organised mechanism, in consultation with the Punjab Health Department, to ensure smooth coordination.

The chief minister ordered for prompt commencement of the nursing school at PKLI to promote high-quality education and training for nurses, a crucial step towards improving overall healthcare services.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing on police officials in the Mingora area of Swat and conveyed profound sadness and anguish over the martyrdom of two policemen. He has offered sincere condolences to the grieving families and fervently prayed for the elevated rank of the martyrs.