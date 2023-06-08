Pakistan Navy observes World Oceans Day

The Pakistan Navy celebrated ‘World Oceans’ Day to focus on the maintenance and development of the oceans and coastal areas.

According to the Pakistan Navy news release on Thursday, oceans are very important for mankind as these are major sources of sustenance of life on earth and act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50% of the oxygen produced on this planet. They are also major absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide.

World Oceans Day is observed globally on June 8 to draw focus towards the impact of human activities on the health of our oceans and sustained utilization of the ocean’s resources. This year’s theme for World Oceans Day is ‘Planet Oceans: Tides are Changing’ which aims to highlight the challenges involved in preserving the health of oceans and measures to maintain an ecological balance.

To signify the importance of preserving the oceans, Pakistan Navy has undertaken various initiatives which include beach cleaning drives, mangroves plantation campaigns, employment of Debris Collection Barges in harbor, banning the use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea, and coordinating with the industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea.

A number of events including harbour and beach cleaning at Karachi and Gwadar were held to highlight the spirit of the day and demonstrate seriousness about the sustainable use of oceans. An active and forthcoming participation by all stakeholders can significantly contribute to preserving the marine ecosystem.

Concurrently, the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) also arranged a number of activities including seminars and panel discussions focusing on Ocean Resources and the Blue Economy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message on the day, re-affirmed PN’s resolve and commitment to save our oceans from further degradation and reverse the damage done so far.

He highlighted that there is a dire need to review and conform to ways that would help protect and preserve oceans which are the ultimate source of supporting life on our planet.