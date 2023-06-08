BISP to invest more in nutrition of the most vulnerable: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Thursday highlighted the need to invest more in the nutrition of the most vulnerable population of the country.

As a partner in the current unity government, Pakistan Peoples Party has been constantly pushing the adaptive social protection agenda and emphasizing the need to focus on the economic needs of the people. In a statement, the minister said that it was extremely important to invest in the development of a country’s human capital from all aspects and nutrition was one of the major aspects that we all need to focus on.

She further explained that through an intervention by BISP, the government looks after the nutrition of its most vulnerable population but more needs to be done.

Under the Benazir Nashonuma Conditional Cash Transfer Program, the assistance is linked with health and nutrition which addresses stunting prevention and promotes dietary diversity during the first 1000 days window of opportunity, she added.

Moreover, she explained, “This increases the uptake of health and nutrition services for its beneficiaries through provision of Specialized Nutrition Food (SNF) for Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLWs) and children from 6 months to 23 months, immunization to Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLWs) and Children (0-23 months) including awareness sessions on Breastfeeding practices, Hygiene, Sanitation, Dietary diversity.”

Shazia Marri said that 0.643 million children and PLWs have been enrolled so far in Benazir Nashonuma Program and BISP was targeting to enroll 1.5 million children and PLWs by 2025.

She said that Rs. 24 billion had been disbursed so far while 21.8 billion was the current year’s budget and a sum of Rs. 32 billion was proposed in the upcoming budget.

Around 487 Facilitation centres were currently operational at tehsil/district level health facilities of 157 districts of the country, she informed.

The federal minister said that she had apprised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of the progress of the nutrition program and proposed to invest more in the nutrition of the most vulnerable population.

“It is extremely important to focus on nutrition in order to ensure both the mental and physical growth of our children”, she added.