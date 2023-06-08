Political Winds

That PTI stalwart Shah Mahmood Qureshi walked out of Adiala Jail without any emotional banter from the middle seat of the press club has raised more than a few eyebrows. There is widespread speculation about what is to become of former prime minister Imran Khan. On one hand, Mr Qureshi’s designs for a more notable promotion are an open secret. Hushed-hushed denials have largely been unsuccessful in brushing tense visuals of the much-talked-about meeting at Zaman Park under the rug. He would, indeed, be walking a tightrope if he manages to push his chairman out of his own party. In the past, minus-ing the central icons has not fared well for either the performance in polls or those who chose to take their place on the table.

However, just as worrisome has been the fanfare attached to the launch of a new political party on the block: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Mr Khan’s estranged friend and senior politician Jahangir Tareen is leading this new chapter in political history on the shoulders of a long, long list of defectors. While Mr Khan is desperately trying to put up a brave front as he still believes in the support of millions standing behind him for the past year or so, the marvels of one-man-army are better suited for video games and widely-exaggerated plotlines. In real life, the protagonist needs an entire structure to pull his weight let alone fight off enemies pouring in from all sides.

The seemingly neverending exodus of key leadership from Imran’s camp has neither been experienced before (despite the twisty-turvy trajectories of all other leading players) and was not something his vote bank could stomach with ease. The public is fast losing hope in the collective insight of all politicians. The editorial pages of the Daily Times have been stressing the need for political solutions for days on end, none of which can be pursued as per whim. All major players need to be a part of the process if peace and prosperity are not just cosmetic buzzwords but actual items on the priority list. The doors for political dialogue better remain open, no matter how dark the days or how vile those churning the populist tickers may be. *