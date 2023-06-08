Why did Sunita skip her board exam?

Supermodel-turned-actor Sunita Marshall recalled missing her board exam to avail a modelling opportunity.

In a recent outing with host Nida Yasir on her morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, the ‘Baby Baji’ actor revealed she skipped her first year English exam to feature in her first-ever TV commercial.

Marshall shared that she got her first ad commercial offer for a haircare product of a multi-national brand and it was to be shot in Singapore. “The schedule was falling during the board exams and it was English paper which clashed with the shoot dates,” she recalled.

“It was a tough decision and the whole family sat down to discuss it,” she added. “So eventually we reached a decision that since it was part-I and there was an option for the supplementary exam the following year, so we went ahead with the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunita Marshall is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Asma in the star-studded play featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Junaid Jamshed, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif and Faiza Khan.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7pm.