Kim Kardashian joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

Kim Kardashian is adding a bloody new acting role to her resume. The Kardashians star is joining the cast of American Horror Story for the show’s 12th season, entitled “Delicate.” According to a chilling teaser, posted to the SKIMS mogul’s Instagram and Twitter pages April 10, Kim will star alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts on the upcoming season, which is set to premiere this summer.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Showrunner Halley Feiffer has “written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim,” Ryan added, “and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.” While additional details about Kim and Emma’s specific roles have not been shared publicly at this time, THR reports that season 12 will be based on author Danielle Valentine’s upcoming book Delicate Condition.

The novel, which will be released in August, centres on a woman named Anna Alcott who longs to start a family. However, amid her journey to pregnancy, she becomes convinced that someone is trying to stop her baby dream from coming true. While Kim-who shares four kids with ex Kanye West-has primarily focused on her reality TV career over the years, she does have a number of acting credits, including appearances on series CSI: NY, Drop Dead Diva and Beyond the Break. Most recently, the 42-year-old lent her voice to the 2021 animated film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Kim is even set to reprise her role as Delores in the film’s upcoming sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. In fact, Kim will be joined by kids her eldest kids North West, 9, and Saint West, 7, in the movie as they make their acting debut.

“Who’s ready for another PAWsome adventure on the big screen?” Paramount Pictures wrote on Instagram Jan. 25. “We’re excited to announce the superstar cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, releasing globally in theatres on October 13th!” A month before the sequel announcement, Kim-who is also mom to Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3-gushed over North’s artistic talents.

“The other day, we’re just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics,” Kim told Angie Martinez on the December 26 episode of her IRL podcast. “And she just sits in the car…She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone so that one day she’ll hear it and it’ll be so cute.” “That’s our fun times, just driving around,” she added. “And she loves to blast music and just freestyle.”