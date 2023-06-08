Jamie Foxx suffers medical complication

Jamie Foxx is on the mend. The actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, took to Instagram on April 12 to announce that her father recently needed medical care. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

She added, “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Corinne-who the 55-year-old shares with ex Connie Kline-didn’t share additional details about the incident.

E! News reached out to Jamie’s rep but has not received a comment.

Just two days ago, on April 10, Jamie was photographed in Atlanta on the set for his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, per TMZ. The project, which also stars Cameron Diaz, marks Cameron’s return to the screen after her last film, Annie, in 2014, when she and Jamie starred alongside one another. Last year, Jamie shared how he got Cameron out of retirement for the movie. “We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, ‘Just give the people one more again,'” he exclusively told E! News’ Daily Pop in August. “We love her, we’ve been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic.” Jamie broke the news that Cameron was coming out retirement back in June, by sharing a recording of a phone call between himself, the Bad Teacher actress and Tom Brady.

“Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT,” Jamie tweeted June 29. “@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION-our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!” The recording of their phone call captured Tom telling Cameron, “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.” At the time, Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”