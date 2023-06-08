Hilary Swank welcomes twins with Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank’s million dollar babies are here! The Oscar winner confirmed April 9 that her and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed twins. “It wasn’t easy. But boy was it worth it,” Hilary shared on Instagram. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

The newborns, whose names have yet to be revealed, are the first children for the couple, who tied the knot in a private outdoor ceremony at a California preserve in 2018. The 48-year-old first announced her pregnancy in October. While speaking about her upcoming projects on Good Morning America, Hilary revealed that she was looking forward to motherhood as her “next thing.” “And not just of one, but of two,” the actress gushed. “I can’t believe it.”

She added at the time, “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Since then, Hilary has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey. On Halloween, the Alaska Daily star showed off her growing bump in punny maternity wear. “#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins,” she captioned the shot, which showed her clad in a black shirt reading, “My little pumpkins.” And in December, Hilary posted a picture of her large baby belly in front of the Christmas tree. “We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle,” she wrote in the caption. “So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!” She continued, “Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take.” According to Hilary, her babies were initially due on what would’ve been her late father Stephen Michael Swank’s 75th birthday. The patriarch passed away in October 2021 at the age of 73. “I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago,” Hilary wrote in a December 2021 tribute to her dad. “I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savouring every moment we had together. He will always remain one of my most favourite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him.” While his death was “devastating,” Hilary wrote that it also “helped me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and where we go back to, which has connected me back to my truest self.” “It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day,” she shared.