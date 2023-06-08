Kristen Stewart’s birthday tribute from Dylan Meyer will make you believe in true love

Dylan Meyer is showering Kristen Stewart with love on her birthday. The screenwriter took to Instagram on April 9 with an aww-worthy birthday tribute for her fiancée, who turned 33.

“Cheers to my favourite Shrimp on her birthday!” Dylan wrote next to a photo of Kristen. “Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA.”

But Dylan’s sweet words on how much she loves Kristen did not stop there.

“Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson’s already dead, or the stooges’ raw power,” she continued. “I love you more than a Dominos pizza when you’re stoned, a Ricky’s fish taco when you’re hungover and even more than a plate of wings ~ hot

and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love.” Dylan wrapped up the birthday post by noting, “Some might say that’s too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much.”

Last year, Dylan rang in Kristen’s birthday by penning a different sweet message, “Another one around the sun and you’re out here getting flyer every year,” she wrote. “Time looks good on you, dude.”

The pair, who were first seen together publicly in August 2019, got engaged in November 2021. At the time, the Twilight actress confirmed the news to Howard Stern.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said on SiriusXM’s the Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” As for what Kristen has in mind for their special day? She shared a few details.

“I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in LA so everyone can come,” she said. “And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to, like, stand and do vows and f–king party after. It’s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say, ‘I love you’ in front of all your friends.”