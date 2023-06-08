Fans think Taylor Swift hinted at Joe Alwyn breakup on ‘The Eras Tour’

Look what he made her do? Many fans are speculating that Taylor Swift hinted about a breakup with Joe Alwyn at least a week before multiple outlets reported on April 8 that the two have split after six years together.

Fans noted on social media that at her March 31 concert in Arlington, Texas, four shows into her The Eras tour, she removed the track “Invisible String,” which many people believe is about the actor, from her set list and replaced it with “The 1,” which is about a lost love. In the first song, Taylor seemingly recalls their three-year anniversary “getting lunch down by the lakes” and sings in the chorus, “And isn’t it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?”

However, in fellow folklore track “The 1,” Taylor writes about what could have been with a lover. “And if my wishes came true / It would’ve been you,” she sings, later adding, “it would’ve been fun / If you would’ve been the one.”

E! News has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment about the breakup report and the song switch and has not received a comment.

The singer herself addressed set list changes in general at her Arlington concert. “One thing we said about The Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the set list?'” she told the crowd, as seen in a Twitter video taken by a fan. “‘Let it be said about The Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are we enjoy a good, healthy set list hijinks.” She added, “So, we added a new song. Did you like it? Did you have fun?”

In addition to the song switch, fans have also speculated in recent weeks that Taylor and Joe’s relationship might be on the rocks because he was never photographed at any of her recent concerts. The actor, whose romance with Taylor was made public in 2017, attended the first show of her 2018 Reputation tour and received an onstage tribute from her at the time. Aside from “Invisible String, Taylor has not removed other tracks from her Eras tour set list. She does, however, perform different tunes at each concert during an acoustic portion of the show.

Taylor is set to perform next April 13 in Tampa, Florida.