Sabeeka’s throwback pictures grab attention

Pakistani-British model and actress, Sabeeka Imam, has treated her fans with a delightful collection of throwback pictures from her luxurious and adventurous life. From her time in Dubai to various destinations, she shared candid moments, allowing her followers to reminisce about good times. Imam, known for her expensive taste in food, clothes, and more, never fails to share glimpses of her glamorous life with her internet family. In her recent Instagram reel, she compiled a series of old photographs, taking her fans on a virtual trip down memory lane. With a caption expressing her gratitude, Imam captioned ‘healthy, happy, and very grateful’ as she cherished the blessings in her life. The collection of pictures showcased not only her wanderlust but also her impeccable style and sartorial choices, particularly in Western attire. Apart from her glamorous lifestyle, Imam has made notable appearances in the entertainment industry. She was seen in the television serial ‘Dushman,’ the film ‘Sherdil’ and featured in music videos such as ‘Nai Jeena’ by Sibtain Khalid and ‘Bhanwaray’ by Goher Mumtaz.