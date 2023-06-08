Prince Harry used a court appearance in London to put an end to divorce rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not addressed the rumors of their divorce publicly.

The pair was involved in a car pursuit in New York after the Duchess of Sussex won the Women of Vision Award, which fueled divorce rumors.

The couple then boycotted a Gracie Awards ceremony a few days later, where Meghan Markle was honored.

Their absence further reinforced speculation that things aren’t going well between the royal couple.

The suspicions were only distracted by Harry’s recent appearance in a London court, when he recorded his testimony in a phone hacking lawsuit against a newspaper publisher.

During his evidence, the Duke of Sussex subtly dispelled reports of a separation between him and his wife.

According to the BBC, Prince Harry has stated that he will take legal action to stop the hatred directed at him and Meghan.

According to royal observers, King Charles’ younger son would not have spoken for his wife in the witness box if their marriage was in trouble.

His critics in the UK believe Harry started the legal battle against the media at his wife’s behest.

But Harry has long had a tumultuous relationship with the press, blaming it for his mother, Princess Diana, dying in a car collision in Paris in 1997 while being hounded by paparazzi.