ECC approves Rs 14,802.3m for Ministry of Housing & Works for development schemes of CFY 2022-23

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Wednesday approved the Technical Supplementary grant of Rs. Rs. 14, 802.32 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes of CFY 2022-23. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet, said a press release. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting. The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs. 1000 million as in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes in Punjab Province under (SAP) during CFY 2022-23. The ECC also approved Rs. 1209.450 Million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 15 development schemes of CFY 2022-23. The ECC approved Rs. 5 billion in favor of Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) during CFY 2022-23. The committee approved Rs. 1773 million in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of development schemes of Punjab and KP provinces under PSDP during CFY 2022-23. The ECC also considered and approved Rs. 3.96 billion in favour of Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training under WB Project – Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23. The committee approved Rs. 130 million in favour of Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG for CFY 20223-23. The ECC approved Rs. 8 million in favour of Ministry of Narcotics Control for Operational Cost of Anti-Narcotics Force for the CFY 2022-23. The ECC approved Rs. 6 million in favor of Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of Budget grant of CFY 2022-23.