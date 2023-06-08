China welcomes quality agricultural products from Pakistan: spokesperson

China welcomes quality agricultural products from Pakistan into the Chinese market, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular press conference according to Gwadar Pro.

He made the remarks while commenting on Pakistan’s first-ever land containerised seafood cargo, which successfully arrived in Xinjiang, China through Karakoram Highway last week.

As Wang Wenbin put it, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan have beenengaged in close cooperation in trade and other fields.

And China “stands ready to continue to work with Pakistan to boost our trade through land transportation, achieve sustained growth of bilateral trade and deliver more benefits to our two peoples.”

It is worth mentioning that Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, stated on June 4 that the Pakistani and Chinese governments are making joint efforts to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro products through the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to the Chinese market.

Ambassador Haque stressed that facilitating trade and exports of Pakistan’s quality products through the Khunjerab border is the shared object of Pakistan and China.