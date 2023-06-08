K-Electric, Visa partner to empower consumers to benefit from digital bill payments

In a first for Pakistan’s utilities, K-Electric has partnered with global payment leader Visa to work together to facilitate digital payments that will make it easier for consumers to pay their utility bills and also reward them in the process.

K-Electric intends to bring convenience and value to their constituents and has signed a strategic partnership with Visa to enable this primarily through Visa’s digital payment solutions and partner bank mobile applications.

Starting 21st May 2023, Visa cardholders of the following banks – HBL, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), and Easypaisa – with electricity bills of at least PKR 1,000 will be able to avail a cashback on up to PKR 500 if they scan the Visa Dynamic Payment QR code in the Scan to Pay feature of their bank’s mobile application. Upon confirmation, an SMS will be sent to the customer on their registered mobile phone number and the cashback will be adjusted in their following month’s bill. While the cashback offer will run during the campaign period, the ability to pay through Scan to Pay will continue.

“With over 1 million digitally connected customers, K-Electric continues to find avenues and incentives to provide a seamless experience and takes pride in being an industry pioneer. We have partnered with over 40 institutions and facilitated over 400,000 customers with cashback offers to date. We believe that integrating digital solutions is a key priority and a demand of the rapidly evolving world as far as providing quick, secure, and convenient solutions to our customers is concerned. Knowing that we are a customer centric company, such initiatives aimed at facilitating the user experience, encourage a culture of regular bill payment through convenient means. Our customers can also pay their bills through our website and the KE Live app.” said Imran Rana, Director Communications at K-Electric.

“We are excited to leverage a proven solution such as our QR code technology to facilitate easy and direct transactions and thus eliminate friction associated with key consumer pain points in the utilities sector. We believe when financial institutions and digital payment providers work together to offer merchants a combination of the right technology, security, and overall convenience, it helps our partners to create a positive customer experience that drives large-scale digital payment adoption. Visa believe our partnership with K-Electric to launch this QR based solution will help their customers access and fully enjoy the benefits of the digital economy.” Said Umar Khan, Country Manager – Pakistan at Visa.