TAPI as transformation agenda for region not just a pipeline: Musadik Malik

A high level delegation of Turkmenistan led by State Minister & Chairman of Turkmengas Mr.Maksat Babayev, held meeting with the Pakistani delegation led by Minister Of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik here today. Both sides discussed various aspects of the flagship Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to TAPI project and highlighted the energy potential Turkmenistan holds. “TAPI is a transformation agenda for the region not just a pipeline,” said Dr Musadik Malik. Meeting agreed to appoint a high level official from Pakistan to resolve open issues. Technical working group on TAPI will hold extensive meeting today. Turkmen delegation thanked Pakistan Government’s support and cooperation for TAPI. The Turkmenistan’s delegation also included Deputy Minister Energy of Turkmenistan Mr. Annageldi Saparov, CEO & Chairman of the Board,TPCL Muhammetmyrat Amanov, H.E Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov, Pakistan Branch Manager, TPCL Mr. Myrat Bayramov. Pakistan’s delegation included additional secretary Mr. Abrar Ahmed Mirza, additional secretary Mr.Hassan Iqbal, Managing Director Inter state Gas Systems (ISGS) Mr.Nadeem Bajwa and other officials of Petroleum Division.