Haddad Maia’s patience rewarded with French Open semi-final spot

PARIS: Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia was left stunned following her French Open quarter-final victory over seventh seed Ons Jabeur on Wednesday, crediting her patience for landing the biggest win of her career. The 27-year-old battled from a set down to win a second set tiebreak before running away with the third for a 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 victory and a first ever spot in the last four where she will face top seed Iga Swiatek. “I think a tennis match is like a marathon. It’s not a 100 metre race,” the world number 14 said. “I think one of my qualities is that I wait and I’m very patient and I never give up. So I wait for the moment because I know that my level is high. So even if I’m not playing well or even if I’m missing a few shots one moment, the tennis will appear, and I’ll have my opportunity to go for it.” She looked to be on her way out after the first set but refused to be broken in the entire second set to battle back and become the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to reach a Slam semi-final. She is also the first female player from her country to book a last-four spot at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

Supreme Swiatek outclasses Gauff to reach semi-finals: Holder Iga Swiatek was tested by American sixth seed Coco Gauff in a rematch of their 2022 French Open title clash but the world number one showed her class to secure a 6-4 6-2 victory and reach the semi-finals on Wednesday. The top seed will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four as she continues her bid for a third crown in four years at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam title overall. “It was not easy,” said Swiatek, the first player since Conchita Martinez in 1995 to drop 15 games or fewer en route to the semi-finals in Paris. “Especially the first set. It was tight and Coco was using the conditions well, so I was happy that I was able to win. The quarter-finals are sometimes the toughest matches. Today was a tighter match. I’ll be ready for the next one.”