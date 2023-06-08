Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up Djokovic showdown

PARIS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz survived a third-set wobble to cruise past fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) on Tuesday and earn a spot in the French Open last four. For almost three sets Alcaraz played jaw-dropping tennis, having pulverised his opponent, who staged a brief comeback to force a tiebreak in the third. The 20-year-old will now face third seed Novak Djokovic in a mouth-watering semi-final on Friday with the Spaniard chasing a second Grand Slam title after winning the U.S. Open crown last year and the Serbian veteran on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles major. “This match is what everyone wanted to watch and it is going to be a really good match to play and to watch,” Alcaraz said of Friday’s semi-final. “If you want to be the best you have to beat the best and he (Djokovic) is one of the best players in the world.”