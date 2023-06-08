Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit, says BBC

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Messi will snub a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia and move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions Paris St Germain, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Messi, who played his final game for PSG over the weekend, was also linked with a return to Barcelona but the Spanish club have had their hands tied due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules. Should the deal with Miami go through, the 35-year-old Argentine will play outside Europe for the first time since he joined Barca’s academy at the age of 13 and became the Spanish club’s all-time record goalscorer with 672 goals. MLS could not confirm the BBC report and said that the league approves all player contracts. Inter Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Messi had wanted to go to a club where he could eventually have an ownership stake, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters this week. He also wanted to maximise his existing deal with Adidas and MLS’s relationship with Apple. MLS earns a flat fee of around $250 million per year from Apple until it reaches a certain threshold of subscriptions, after which point it will earn a share of the revenue from those subscriptions. Messi’s move to MLS is expected to drive viewers to the Apple TV streaming platform, as the world’s most recognisable soccer player. Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December and has earned a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, won the Ligue 1 title in his two seasons with PSG as well as the French Super Cup in 2022. The forward was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after he received a formal offer.