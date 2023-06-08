Pakistan football team’s given clearance by India for participation in SAFF Cup

ISLAMABAD: A major hurdle in the Pakistan football team’s participation in this month’s South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup was cleared on Wednesday when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) got clearance from the Indian government to host the Pakistan football team. According to reports, India’s sports, interior, and foreign ministers have provided all required clearances for Pakistan’s participation in the tournament. The regional football tournament will be played in Bangalore from June 21 to July 4, and for the event, Pakistan will be in India from June 18 to July 5. The AIFF has sent an email to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) providing them with all necessary documents along with the official invitation letter. The documents are also forwarded to the Indian embassies in Islamabad and Mauritius for issuance of visas to Pakistan football team members. A PFF official was quoted as saying that Pakistan is planning to apply for Indian visas from Mauritius as the team is flying there to participate in a four-nation tournament. Pakistan’s foreign office has also issued clearance for the team to travel to Mauritius, a decision on the team’s visit to India is yet to be made by the foreign office.

Football is not the only sport affected due to strained relations between Pakistan and India, since there is also uncertainty around Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosting cricket’s Asia Cup this year. It must be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue. However, the PCB is not keen on hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regards to the return of international cricket in the country.