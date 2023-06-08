Punjab approves consular access to Khadija Shah in May 9 case

Khadija Shah, a US citizen of Pakistani descent who is suspected of being involved in an arson assault on Jinnah House on May 9, has received approval from the Punjab Home Department for consular access.

Following directions from the Ministry of Interior, the Punjab Home Department made the choice. According to reports, US representatives will speak with Khadija Shah tonight (Thursday) at 11 p.m. in Kot Lakhpat Jail, in the presence of guards and Special Branch staff.

The Ministry of Interior granted Shah consular access after receiving the request from US government representatives and issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and instructions to the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department.

The Ministry of Interior has also notified the Punjab Inspector General of Prisons and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail of similar instructions. During a weekly news briefing, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that Washington was actively following Shah’s case and has requested that the Pakistani government provide consular access.

“Our citizen holds dual citizenship, and the US is always prepared to assist its citizens wherever they are detained,” emphasized the spokesperson from the US State Department, further adding, “We expect Pakistani authorities to uphold all guarantees of a free and fair trial for these detainees.”

Following the arrest of the party chairman in the £190 million settlement case, PTI party supporters rushed the military base on May 9 and set it on fire. Shah claims to be a well-known PTI supporter.