Danial Afzal Khan to star in ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’

Danial Afzal Khan is a Pakistani television and film actor. He played many roles in Pakistani famous television shows. Danial Afzal Khan made his debut in 2016 now working on his upcoming drama, “Dil hi tou hai” on ARY Digital is making quite a hype in the Pakistani drama industry.

The timeline of drama is about how complex the connections between friends and family are, also the drama has a very strong story plot consisting of different twists showing how hard it is to struggle with the tangled bonds between relationships.

His co-actors Maria Malik, Ali Ansari and Zoya Nasir are no doubt excellent actors playing alongside and creating an amazing story. Danial Afzal is playing by the name of Haroon with a role of a multi-shades personality, he is far-sighted, compassionate and driven by his love and passion, with his own agendas and motivations. The drama “Dil hi tou hai” will be on air soon on ARY Digital, Can’t wait to see what Danial is bringing on television now, as he never fails to inspire his fans with his excellent acting skills.