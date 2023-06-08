Visiting South Korea? You must spend a weekend in Yeosu

At first glance, Yeosu seems like a city right out of a movie set. Just a ferry ride away from Jeju Island, which is known to be a lovers’ spot, Yeosu makes for the perfect romantic pit stop. With illuminated cable cars, a glowing lighthouse, and sea-side food joints brimming with crowds and laughter, at night, the city feels like a carnival.

Yeosu-the second largest city in South Korea’s Jeollanam-do province-has some luxurious stays with infinity pools and balconies that look over the port. In the morning, you can wake up to the sound of waves and see the sun gleaming off them. At night, the balconies offer a view of the lit-up hotels at the port and even the Big-O show, an interactive fountain show right at the sea with water, light, sound and fire.

Yeosu, which translates to ‘beautiful waters’, offers Instagram-worthy shots of the sea, sunsets and nightlife.

The maritime cable car, which transports travellers from Yeosu to Dolsan island, is a must-try even if you don’t plan on visiting the island. The ‘crystal’ cable cars have transparent floors and windows that offer passengers a panoramic view of the city, the sea, and the Dolsan bridge. You can soak in the resplendent views at daytime or sunset, or treat yourself to the city lights at night. Perhaps one of the best places to visit in Yeosu, this interactive digital art gallery offers an overwhelming experience that is bound to pique your childlike wonder. Visitors can immerse themselves, and get creative with their camera poses, in a hall full of cherry blossoms or a gushing waterfall or twinkling stars. At one of the exhibits, you can draw a fish and then watch it come alive in the digital tank. Inside the ‘Garden,’ viewers can dive deep into the artworks of maestros. The name translates to ‘romantic street carts’. The night-time view of the lit-up cable cars and the shiny-red Hamel lighthouse lends a romantic air to the seaside restaurants. The bars remain packed and promise a good time with soju, beer and a variety of Korean dishes.

For those with an adventurous streak, the zip line at Ramada Hotel lets you jump off the 24th floor and travel 1.2 km over the sea. While the initial push might be scary for some, the zip line offers a smooth glide over the water and a wonderful view of the city. If you are travelling with children, Aqua Planet can provide a fun, learning experience as you encounter a variety of marine species. The aquarium boasts of a Beluga whale that even bounces around a ball in the presence of little kids. The main tank hosts giant sting rays and sea turtles. On the first floor of the complex, visitors can also take a walk through the Museum of Color, which with its variety of artwork offers Instagram-able photo ops.

Yeosudang is a small bakery that usually sees queues outside. Their mugwort ice cream with its distinct green colour and a bitter-sweet flavour is worth the wait. The bakery is just down the street from Little India restaurant.

With Korea’s high-speed trains, KTX, one can reach Yeosu from Seoul, covering over 380 km, in just three to four hours, depending on what time you board the train. From Busan, Yeosu is a bus ride away, which can be as short as two-and-a-half hours.

If you have a few extra hours to spare or can make a stop on the way from Yeosu to Seoul, another Korean city, Suncheon, has much to offer. Put on your walking shoes and take a step into Korea’s past at the Naganeupseong Folk Village.

It’s one of the best-preserved walled towns from the Joseon Dynasty era. With hands-on activities like weaving, dyeing, block printing, will-writing, and more, visitors can experience life as it once was here, and take a sneak peek into traditional music and dance with cultural events. The fortress in the village, the stone wall that encloses it, and the plethora of government buildings and commoners’ huts, offer a glimpse at the architecture of the bygone era.

On the other hand, the Suncheon Bay International Garden is a modern-day marvel. It’s currently hosting the Garden Expo 2023, which will last till October 31 and sees millions of visitors. Spread over 193 hectares, the garden boasts of at least 2.5 million flowers. Employing some of the best technology and design techniques, countries from across the world have themed gardens of their own.

Visitors can take a ferry that cruises along the Dongcheon Stream, covering the length of the garden. They can also treat themselves to a luxurious garden stay, that makes for a perfect glamping experience.