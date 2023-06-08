Nadia Jamil breaks down into tears during show

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil broke into tears while remembering her father’s final moments. Nadia Jamil appeared as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with fellow celebrity Hina Khawaja Bayat. She got emotional when recalling the final conversation, they had.

Nadia Jamil recalled her father passing away at the time of Fajr prayers. The celebrity said her father had a heart problem and lung infection.

The actor said her father asked for a pen so he could write what he wanted on his grave after she fed him. She said he wrote verses from Surah al-Inshirah and poetic lines from world-renowned poet Mirza Ghalib.

The actor said she told him that she would not let the particular poetic lines get written as it makes her cry. She added her father asked if she knew he liked the other, which was “Bazicha E Atfaal Hai Duniya Mere Aage..” Nadia Jamil said her father asked her what should be written on his resting place, to which she replied “Taj Mahal bana kar kulliyat chapwa leti hoon (I will get Taj Mahal constructed and get an entire collection of poems written on it)”.

The actor added her father told her that the Almighty Allah is everywhere and he is returning to him when she asked him if he was scared before his death.