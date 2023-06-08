‘Kuch Ankahi’ breaks stereotypes and celebrates unconventional in-laws

In a refreshing departure from the typical conflicts and strained relationships often depicted between in-laws, a recent episode of the popular Pakistani drama series “Kuch Ankahi” presented a heart-warming scene that deeply moved audiences.

The extraordinary bond between veteran actress Asma Abbas, portraying Zareena and the talented Mira Sethi, portraying Samiya, provided viewers with a breath of fresh air, defying expectations and offering a glimpse into the power of love and unity.

The scene that captured viewers’ hearts revolves around Samiya stumbling upon an old photograph that had long eluded Zareena. As Samiya finds the cherished image wrapped in Zareena’s clothes, a rare moment unfolds on Pakistani television. Zareena reaches out with tenderness and affection, caressing Samiya’s face, and vulnerably pleads, “Should bad times come upon us, you won’t leave us, will you? You are my support now.” The sincerity in Zareena’s plea sets the stage for the poignant moment that follows.

Without hesitation, Samiya reassures Zareena, saying, “Aunty, there will no longer be any bad times.” Her words carry a genuine sense of love and empathy, assuring Zareena that she will stand by their side through thick and thin. This exchange represents a departure from the traditionally tense dynamics between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, highlighting a newfound trust and unity.

The dialogue continues as Zareena acknowledges the positive impact Samiya has brought to the household, stating, “Yes, you’ve changed the whole house. You’ll change my son’s destiny as well.” These words emphasise the transformative effect Samiya has had on the family dynamic and reinforce the enduring strength of their relationship.

This scene not only captivated viewers with its emotional depth but also challenged the stereotypical portrayal of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships on Pakistani television. Rather than perpetuating constant conflict, “Kuch Ankahi” demonstrated the potential for deep understanding, support and love between these important family members.

“Kuch Ankahi” has consistently deviated from television norms, tackling relevant social issues and promoting empowerment. The show has previously shed light on the importance of clauses in the nikahnama pertaining to divorce and custody, often disregarded or removed from marriage agreements. It has also addressed the issue of fat-shaming in earlier episodes.

Actor Sajal Aly, who plays Aaliya in the series, expressed her support for the show’s portrayal of strong women. Aly stated, “We’re talking about women empowerment and this project has so many women at the centre of the story with their own individual narratives.” She emphasised the genuine support shared among the cast members on and off the set, highlighting the positive impact of uplifting and empowering women.

Aly further described “Kuch Ankahi” as a throwback to the classic PTV family dramas that left a lasting impression. She invited viewers to experience a rollercoaster of emotions, from tears to laughter and to celebrate with the cast. The show encapsulates the essence of these old-school dramas, reminding audiences of their power to evoke a range of emotions.

With its heart-warming scenes and thought-provoking narratives, “Kuch Ankahi” continues to captivate viewers, challenging stereotypes and showcasing the potential for love, understanding and support within family relationships.