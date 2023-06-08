Al Pacino ‘happy’ with Noor Alfallah ahead of baby’s birth despite rumours

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are “happy” with each other as they spend time together ahead of baby’s birth regardless their huge age gap.

The Godfather star recently shut down all speculations about him being sad over his girlfriend’s pregnancy including rumours that he questioned her loyalty.

Now, an insider claimed that Pacino is “happy” with Alfallah, adding that the actor knows she has “dated older guys so this isn’t a major issue for them.”

According to reports, Alfallah has dated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger at age 22 when he was 74 and was also linked with Clint Eastwood.

“She has a prominent family background and is comfortable being around major stars and other high profile people,” the source added of Alfallah.

The insider added, “Whatever develops in it down the road remains to be seen with the age difference, but they seem to enjoy each other’s company and have things in common in the entertainment area.”

Speaking of his excitement about his soon-to-be-born baby with Alfallah, Pacino told Daily Mail, “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”