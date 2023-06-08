Ayeza’s sister enters showbiz with a bang

Ayeza Khan widely regarded as the top actress and model in Pakistan, has dominated the television industry for several years.

Despite her immense popularity, she has yet to venture into Pakistani films.

Ayeza has expressed her openness to stepping onto the big screen but emphasised the importance of finding a script that resonates with her current state of mind.

Ayeza Khan is widely acclaimed as the most skilled actress in Pakistan, receiving praise for her ability to seamlessly adapt to any role with an air of familiarity. Despite her non-showbiz background, she has established herself as one of the most accomplished actresses in the industry. Additionally, Ayeza has been highly sought after by numerous brands in Pakistan, making her presence felt through various photoshoot collaborations.

Ayeza Khan is achieving great success in both her personal and professional life, handling all responsibilities for her husband and children independently. In an interview, she revealed that she only sleeps for four hours and dedicates the rest of her time to work. Emerging actresses such as Iqra Aziz, Sarah Khan and Aiman Khan strive to imitate Ayeza’s style and seek her guidance.

Hiba Khan, the younger sister of Ayeza Khan, has made her debut in the entertainment industry. In recently shared photographs, Ayeza and Hiba can be seen collaborating for the first time in a photoshoot, showcasing Hiba’s exceptional beauty that even surpasses her sister’s. The pictures have quickly gained viral attention.