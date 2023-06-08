Ex-PM nominated in murder FIR of slain Quetta lawyer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and others have been nominated in the FIR registered for murder of Quetta’s senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

“The FIR has been registered in Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station on the complaint of the son of the late lawyer under Terrorism Act,” Police officials told the media on Wednesday.

Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed on the airport road of Quetta on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Abdul Razarq Shar had filed a petition for high treason against Imran Khan in the Balochistan High Court.

The Balochistan High Court had issued notices to Imran Khan and others on the last two hearings.

However, Imran Khan has not yet submitted his response in the high treason case petition in the High Court

The hearing of the application regarding the registration of the high treason case against Imran Khan was to be held in the Balochistan High Court.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan expressed his belief that the government wants to arrest him at any cost, citing a “ridiculous” killing case that has been registered against him. Addressing his supporters virtually, he stated that approximately 10,000 PTI supporters are currently imprisoned, enduring abysmal living conditions.

Furthermore, he asserted that the authorities are detaining family members of activists without regard for the distinction of women.

He compared the situation to what Hitler did with the communist party, using the guise of torching the parliament, and expressed concern that a similar tactic was being employed against the PTI. The former prime minister claimed that journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been produced before the court due to his physical condition, which he believes is a consequence of torture. According to Imran Khan, the caretaker governments lack legitimacy and are relentlessly framing him in multiple cases.

Regarding the recent killing case registered against him, he mentioned that the family of the deceased lawyer stated that the incident was a result of an ongoing feud. However, Imran Khan noted that a mere four hours after the incident, the law minister announced the registration of a case against him. He emphasised that such actions by the government would be met with scepticism by the people of Pakistan, as they reveal ulterior motives.

Imran Khan concluded by asserting that the government’s objective is to arrest him, adding that there is a possibility of his re-arrest tomorrow.

He refused to bow down to the cruel regime and vowed to fight against the system of injustice till his last breath, whether he is put in jail or threatened. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran Khan till June 21 in a case lodged on charges of fraud and forgery in connection with the sale of Toshakhana gifts. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a petition filed by the PTI chairman for the purpose. Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court, during the proceedings. Imran’s counsel argued before the court that his client had been named in a case registered by Kohsar police, Islamabad, on charges of fraud and forgery in connection with the sale of Toshakhana gifts. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client so that he could approach the relevant court. At this, the court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till June 21 and ordered him to approach the relevant court.

Kohsar police, Islamabad, had registered a case against the PTI chairman, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Meanwhile, the court barred police from arresting Bushra Bibi till June 13 in any case. The court also sought a report from Islamabad police chief about details of cases registered against Bushra Bibi, on the next date of hearing. The court passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Bushra Bibi for provision of details of the cases registered against her. Punjab police, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab submitted their reports about cases registered against Bushra Bibi, during the proceedings.