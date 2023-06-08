Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital Wednesday where he will undergo abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, according to the Vatican, saying the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church will remain in Rome for the next several days, citing health concerns. The Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis would be put under general anaesthesia for the procedure Wednesday afternoon. In late May, the pope cancelled his commitments as he suffered weakening fever. Back in March, was also admitted to the hospital for bronchitis issue. While leaving the hospital, Francis joked that he was “still alive.” According to the Vatican, technically called a laparotomy, Wednesday’s procedure involves general anaesthesia and is intended to repair a hernia that is causing “recurrent, painful and worsening” symptoms. CNN reported citing medical sources that the intervention is likely related to the surgery Francis experienced in 2021 to remove half of his colon. The Vatican spokesman Bruni also noted that the pope is expected to make a “full functional recovery.” The Vatican statement said the operation was necessary to repair a laparocele, a hernia that sometimes forms over a scar usually resulting from a previous surgery. It can also be caused by obesity or weakness of the abdominal wall muscles.