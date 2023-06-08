PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire to cement cooperation with Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was keen to further cement its bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in trade, investment, higher education, tourism, infrastructure development, and other sectors.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the government of Turkiye for the warm hospitality extended to him during his recent visit.

He said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed historic brotherly ties which were based upon common faith and mutual respect. The people in both countries held each other in high esteem.

He also extended his best wishes to the newly formed cabinet under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The prime minister, referring to his meetings with the Turkish investors and business personalities during his visit, said that it was the most suitable time for foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

He also welcomed the deep interest shown by the Turkish companies in this regard. The prime minister also cited his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan and said they were waiting for the 7th session of High- Level Strategic Cooperative Council in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif decided to include special development projects in the upcoming budget for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the Members of National Assembly from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister said uplift of people of the area was top priority of the government.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaludin were part of the delegation which called on the prime minister, while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other relevant high officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation presented proposals to the prime minister with respect to the development projects and measures to solve the problems of the merged districts of the province.

Welcoming their recommendation, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that after due consultation, the relevant authorities should include the proposals in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.