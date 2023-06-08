Elahi’s bail plea hearing adjourned in illegal recruitment case

An Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on bail plea of former chief minister Parvez Elahi and Rai Mumtaz Hussain till today (Thursday).

Senior Special Judge of Anti-Corruption Court Ali Raza ordered adjournment of the case till 2 pm when the prosecution said it has challenged the decision to send Elahi to jail on judicial remand before a session’s court. When the hearing resumed, the judge asked the parties whether the matter has been resolved. Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intezar informed the judge that he has argued his case before the session’s judge.

Judge Raza asked the investigating officer about the record of the case and he replied that it has been submitted in another case. On it, the judge showed his displeasure and said that he would order registration of a case against the investigating officer. He asked the prosecution to submit a written reply about the record. On it, the prosecution requested the court for adjournment and the judge granted his request. Earlier, the judge asked Rana Intezar to contest the prosecution’s plea, to which his lawyer said he was not provided any record. On it the judge summoned the parties again at 2 pm.

It may be recalled that Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on June 4 rejected the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) application seeking 14-day physical remand of the former chief minister. According to an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions. The candidates were recruited by tampering with the records and through fake testing services, he said. The investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in the Punjab Assembly, adding that the watchdog has also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.