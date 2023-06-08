PHC orders Ali Muhammad Khan’s release

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday. A two-member bench of the PHC comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice SM Atiq Shah heard the petition against Khan’s arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) after nationwide protests broke out on May 9 following the PTI chief’s arrest. The advocate general informed the court that the administration held the power to arrest those who disturb law and order under MPO when the petitioner’s counsel, Ali Zaman, argued that the former minister was arrested under public order act. Remarking on the matter, Justice Anwar stated that those who held a press conference are let go off, but those who don’t are arrested again. The judge was referring to PTI leaders announcing their departure from the party after being repeatedly arrested. Justice Anwar questioned how such serious allegations could end with a press conference. Zaman highlighted that after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Khan’s release, the former federal minister was arrested by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police under the 3 MPO.