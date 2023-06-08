Punjab to launch ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ program

The Punjab government has taken a significant decision to launch the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” program, aimed at bringing urban-style facilities to rural areas. This initiative seeks to improve the lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organized system for the supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at their doorstep.

Under this program, the hassle of travelling long distances to obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce registration certificates will be eliminated for villagers. Each village will have an efficient chowkidari system in place, and a committee comprising residents will be formed to enhance the overall condition of their communities. The responsibility of forming these committees will lie with the respective assistant commissioner, and the revenue generated from villages will be invested in their specific development projects.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has entrusted the administration with the task of ensuring the successful implementation of the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” program.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise and Communications Bilal Afzal has said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the public welfare.

Talking to the media after visiting Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha on Wednesday, the minister said that the government machinery was being mobilized to improve health, education and infrastructure to leave a strong foundation for sustainable development.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and other officers also accompanied him during the visit.

Bilal Afzal inspected healthcare facilities at emergency ward, heart ward, drug addicted & rehabilitation ward and others sections of the hospital. He also inquired from patients about the provision of facilities .

The minister directed the commissioner to take immediate steps to get repair the defective air conditioners (ACs) of the hospital. He also directed to increase the number of psychologists in the addiction ward and assured to provide an angiography facility in the hospital.

Earlier, Bilal Afzal presided over a meeting in the commissioner’s office and said that he was directed by the Chief Minister to visit the districts, inspect development projects and take suggestions from the officers to improve governance. He said that 53 water filtration plants lying in the division out of order should be activated without delay.

The minister directed that pending cases of all employees should be dealt on a priority basis. He assured that he would recommend the inclusion of the Sargodha Bhalwal Road and Kotmoman Road schemes in the next budget.

The meeting was briefed that work was in progress on 11 schemes worth Rs 5.45 billion for the construction of roads in the Sargodha division.

The commissioner said that cotton had been cultivated on 16,000 acres more than the set target across the division, while the purchase of wheat had also exceeded the target. He added that on the direction of the government, 57 pending NOCs had been issued for petrol pumps, while the Environment Department had issued 79 pending NOCs.The commissioner told the minister that there was an urgent need for a trauma center with at least one hundred beds in Sargodha.