Targeted operations to arrest criminals to be continued: IG Punjab

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Grand Katcha operation of Punjab Police continued on the 60th day and the brave soldiers of the police continued their intelligence-based operations, thwarting the nefarious intentions of the Katcha dacoits. IG Punjab said that the police teams are always ready and willing to maintain law and order in the cleared areas and ensure the protection of life and property of the people along with the destruction of the criminals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that targeted operations and intelligence-based operations of police teams should be expedited to nab criminals and ensure the elimination of robbers as well as their facilitators.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that 12 dangerous dacoits were killed, more than 8 were injured, 26 surrendered while 51 dacoits were arrested during the operation. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that around 60 thousand acres of land considered as no-go area was cleared while 03 police community schools and 02 dispensaries were established in the cleared areas. The spokesman of the Punjab Police further said that during the operation, the police destroyed dozens of secret hideouts, ambushes and fronts of the Katcha criminals, while among the weapons recovered from the dacoits were 12.7 machine guns (anti-aircraft), rocket launchers, G3. , SMGs, LMGs, Kalashnikovs, Repeaters, hand grenades and hundreds of bullets. Moreover writ of the state has been established after clearing the areas of Kachi Moro, Kacha Jamal, Kacha Imrani, Chak Kapra, Chak Chirag Shah, Jongo Thandi, Khairpur Bambili, Chak Chandia, Rakh Shahwali. Head money criminals including Bangiani, Sukhani, Imrani, Lund, Dalani, Pitt and Sadani gangs were forced to flee. Police pickets have also been established in cleared areas. RPO DG Khan and DPO Rajanpur are present along with the jawans on the front line in the Katcha operation. Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman met with Mr. Ed Preston, Police Advisor of the American Embassy at the Central Police Office. Mr. Ed Preston is attached to the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation in anti-crime, public safety and infrastructure promotion.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar informed the American Police Advisor about the Police Station Record Management System, CRO, Women Safety App, Protection Centers and other modern projects on the central dashboard of Punjab Police and said that the all the details of official matters of Punjab Police are available on the police dashboard with just one click. Dr. Usman Anwar also informed the American Police Advisor about the features and working of Human Resource Mobile Application of Punjab Police. American Police Advisor appreciated the effective use of information technology and said that joint measures with the Punjab Police will be ensured in the fight against drugs and crimes. Speaking during the meeting, IG Punjab said that Punjab police training mechanism and infrastructure will be upgraded by utilizing the experience of American police. He said that the training curriculum of the Punjab Police will be redesigned with information sharing and mutual cooperation, provision of modern technology, professional training and equipment will be ensured to the Punjab Police for anti-crime. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the American Police Advisor. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqr Hameed, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustum Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar along with other officers were also present.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met Punjab Police Software Engineer Muhammad Hasnain and paid tribute to him for his unparalleled determination and courage. Both legs and left arm of Mohammad Hasnain, posted in the monitoring cell of the Central Police Office, are completely artificial. IG Punjab invited Muhammad Hasnain to office along with his mother and paid tribute to him for his excellent services. IG Punjab appreciated the services of Muhammad Hasnain in the project of enabling CCTV monitoring system in police station lock ups and SHO rooms. The role of his courageous mother cannot be forgotten in the success of Mohammad Hasnain, who made her son a successful person despite his disability through hard work.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that at the age of 11, Muhammad Hasnain’s both legs and left arm were burned to ashes due to the current of heavy electric wires. The parents of Muhammad Husnain didn’t lose heart and complete prosthetic arm was implanted to him. During Muhammad Hasnain’s educational journey, his parents kept picking him up and taking him to school and completed his son’s school, college and university education with great effort. After obtaining a degree in software engineering from a local university, Muhammad Hasnain joined the department as a police station assistant in 2017 and in the project of CCTV monitoring in Hawalat and SHO rooms of more than 700 police stations in the province, Mohammad Hasnain played a great role. IG Punjab paid tribute to Muhammad Hasnain and his family’s determination and courage and the eternal spirit of hard work and dedication.