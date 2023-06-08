Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

Quitting smoking early was associated with higher survivl rates following a lung cancer diagnosis, according to a study. The study, led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, showed that compared to those who never smoked and were being treated for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), current smokers had 68 per cent higher mortality and former smokers had 26 per cent higher mortality. “Our participants’ smoking histories varied, with some having stopped smoking a few years before their diagnosis and others having stopped several decades before,” said senior author David Christiani, Professor of Environmental Genetics.