Family law orientation course for lawyers concludes at Shariah Academy

A two-day family law orientation course for the lawyers of Islamabad conducted by Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) concluded here on Wednesday at the Faisal Masjid campus of university.

Around 400 lawyers from Islamabad participated in this course, who were trained on important topics by scholars of the academy and other eminent legal experts. DG Shariah Academy Dr. Farkhanda Zia, former DG Shariah Academy Dr. Tahir Mansoori and eminent personalities of the legal community were also present in the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the course as the chief guest, the President of International Islamic University, Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, said that the family is the most important unit of the society, the best family life has positive effects on the society. He said that Islam emphasizes on justice in family life, Islam teaches to focus on mutual tolerance, sincerity and happiness in family life. He said that nowadays there is an urgent need to organize family life in the light of Islamic teachings instead of imitating west. President IIU said that the role of the legal fraternity is important in the society, lawyers should use their profession positively in solving the cases of family life in the light of the path indicated by the Holy Quran.

He said that in view of the sanctity of profession, the attitude of sharing happiness in the society should be adopted as this is the spirit of religion. H.E. Dr. Hathal said that the message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is based on protecting the sanctity of humanity. He said that we need to fulfill our responsibilities in our respective professions in a good way because this is the solution to end the problems of the society. He praised the Shariah Academy for organizing the course and also appreciated the role of the Academy in serving the society. He said that courses for judges, scholars, muftis and lawyers from the platform of Shariah Academy is commendable.

Talking about the recent progress of university, he said that under the new strategic plan, the university is on new paths of development and in less than 3 years, the university has come to a prominent position in the world rankings. He said that the Shariah Academy is following a new vision with more zeal. He added that the academy has recently organized an online course on fatwa teachings, while a post-doc fellowship will also be launched in the next few months. The IIUI President said that the university is taking steps on priority basis for scholarships. He thanked President Islamabad Bar and Bar Council for their support and cooperation in the course. In the end, he also expressed his best wishes for the progress of Pakistan.