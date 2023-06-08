Lawyers’ community urges SC to withdraw restraining order of April 13

A Joint meeting of Vice-Chairmen, Chairmen, Executive Committee and Members of Judicial Commission of Pakistan and Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils was held on Wednesday at Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Building, Islamabad, with Mr. Haroon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council in the chair.

The meeting considered the “current confrontation between the Parliament and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Constitutional matters and other important issues” and took the following decisions unanimously:-

The incident of 9th May, 2023 episodes of violence and attacks on private and public/Army properties in different parts of the Country, were strongly condemned. It was resolved that the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, has been duly enacted by the Parliament while exercising its powers under Article 191 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the same is the outcome of struggle of two decades by legal fraternity, therefore, it is resolved that Supreme Court of Pakistan may kindly withdraw the restraining order dated 13-04-2023.

It was also resolved that the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act, 2023, that is for the Review by giving right of appeal to the aggrieved party which is beneficial legislation to provide a remedy to a common individual/general public and not for elite class should also not be suspended in any manner what so ever. It was demanded that Audio Leaks Commission should work independently, which shall present its report to the Federal Government as per TOR’s mentioned in notification, to verify all the Audio Leaks so that the public at large should know the truth and actual position about the Audio Leaks for their ultimate solution as per law of land. It was urged that Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023 should be implemented practically and the Govt. should communicate to all the Inspector Generals of Provinces to incorporate in the FIR’s with relevant provisions and Federal Ministry of Law should also made its Rules, with immediate effect so that the lawyers across the Country would be benefitted without any discrimination.

It was demanded that Elevation of Judges in superior courts should be made on seniority/cum fitness/merit basis and Rules of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan should be re-framed without any delay after consultation with relevant stake holders individually and the Bar Councils, otherwise old method of elevation may be adopted or the Hon’ble Supreme Court reconstitute Judicial Commission of Pakistan while giving reasonable representation to the Bar for meaningful consultation.

It was further demanded that vacant seats of the Hon’ble Supreme Court should be filled by nomination from the Provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other concerned Provinces.

It was further resolved that trial of Civilians should not be made in Military Courts and also demanded that Anti-Terrorist Courts should conclude their trial within 7 days as they are availing all the facilities in this regard.

It was further resolved that political parties should start grand dialogue process to continue democratic process in the Country and the Pakistan Bar Council is ready to play role as mediator/host.

The target killing of Mr. Abdul Razzaq Shar, Advocate, Supreme Court from Quetta yesterday was condemned and decided that tomorrow, on 08th June, 2023, the lawyers throughout Country will observe complete STRIKE from all the Courts and no lawyer will appear in any court to show solidarity with his family and lawyers of Balochistan Province.

It is further resolved that next “All Pakistan Lawyers Convention” of Bar Councils and Bar Associations will be held at Peshawar, in 3rd week of June, 2023, in connection with Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023 and other matters (in continuation of series of earlier Convention at Quetta) as the act ibid has been enacted after the hectic efforts of Bar Councils and Bar Associations across the Country to strengthen the superior judiciary.