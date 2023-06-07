Wahaj Ali’s milestone celebrated in India with sweetest gesture

Pakistani dramas heartthrob Wahaj Ali expressed gratitude for the immense amount of love he is getting across the border for his recent work.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Monday, Wahaj Ali shared pictures and videos of the celebration, held in an orphanage in India, to mark his 3 million followers on the platform.

The post featured clicks and a montage of the celebration as the orphan kids cut into an Instagram logo-themed cake, with the text ‘Wahaj Ali. 3 million. Congratulations’ and held a banner saying ‘We Love You’.

Moreover, the person behind the arrangement also distributed gifts and posters of the actor among the kids. Sharing glimpses of the celebration on the feed, Ali acknowledged, “This is the sweetest gesture of encouragement, I have ever received.”

“I am also unable to send any thankyou gifts from Pakistan to India, for you and these beautiful children, but I pray from the bottom of my heart that God bless you all. Ameen,” he added.

Wahaj Ali is currently enjoying long-due success and stardom, thanks to his stellar performance as Saad in the drama serial

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside

A-list actors Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman.

‘MPHT’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.