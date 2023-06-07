Sarwat and stand-up comedian Tabish Hashmi bring out their A-game hosting event

Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMIH) hosted a transformative event, showcasing the exceptional contributions of its young trustees, sharing a poignant patient story and highlight the visionary insights of Ajaz Saya, Honorary Chairman and Foundation Member of Memon Health & Education Foundation (MHEF). The event, which featured a captivating journey of MMIH, also included mesmerising performances by renowned stand-up comedian Tabish Hashmi. As a flagship project of MHEF, MMIH remains dedicated to providing accessible and affordable quality healthcare to all, driven by its vision to be a role model for compassionate care, education, research and employment. The Young Trustees, an exceptional group of individuals, actively contribute to shaping the future of healthcare and philanthropy in Pakistan, injecting fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that elevate the standard of healthcare delivery at MMIH.

The event showcased a compelling life-turning story of a patient whose experience at MMIH had a profound impact on their life. This powerful narrative exemplified the compassionate and transformative care provided by MMIH, underscoring the hospital’s unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of its patients. Adding to the event’s allure, the esteemed celebrity Sarwat Gillani hosted the event with her vibrant energy and Tabish Hashmi, a renowned stand-up comedian, brought moments of laughter and joy through his memorable performance.

During the event, Ajaz Saya shared his visionary insights, emphasizing the importance of providing high-quality healthcare and education with empathy, dignity, and respect. His unwavering commitment and dedication have been instrumental in driving the success and growth of MMIH, setting it on a path of excellence. Shoaib, Head of Young Trustees at MHEF, shed light on the instrumental role played by the young trustees in shaping the future of MMIH. Their active participation in strategic decision-making, policy formulation and their passion for transformative healthcare have been driving forces behind the success of MMIH.

The event celebrated the extraordinary efforts and achievements of MMIH and its dedicated team. It highlighted the transformative power of healthcare, underscored the visionary leadership of Ajaz Saya, showcased the remarkable journey of MMIH and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Young Trustees.