Ranbir Kapoor to have a cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut; completes shooting

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with a web series titled ‘Stardom’. As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the hotly-anticipated title will be a star-studded one with cameos from A-list actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, while filmmaker Karan Johar will have a special role in ‘Stardom’ as well. The star kid, who launched his luxury streetwear brand earlier this year, is now gearing up for his career behind the camera and shooting for his debut project as the director is going on in full swing, under the presence of dad Shahrukh Khan. Reportedly, Kapoor will have a special appearance in the series and he shot for his part over the weekend. According to details, the actor is currently busy with the schedule of his next, ‘Animal’ with South filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, but he took a day off to fulfil his commitment to Aryan’s series. Moreover, Johar is said to have completed filming his sequence in the first three days of the shoot. As for ‘Stardom’, the six-episodic web series is directed by Aryan Khan, who also serves as showrunner on the title, backed by his parents, SRK and Gauri’s production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Led by Indian TV heartthrob, Laksh Lalwani, the series is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry.