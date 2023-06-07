Babil admits his guilty pleasure in ‘Tere Bin’

At the 2023 IIFA Awards, Babil Khan revealed his guilty pleasure, which is binge-watching intense Pakistani TV shows including Geo TV’s Tere Bin.

During an interview at the IIFA 2023 awards, Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, appeared enthusiastic to answer all the questions asked by the reporter.

When asked about his guilty pleasure, Babil initially hesitated and refused to give any answer. However, when he was asked about something he would like to erase from his memory, he excitedly revealed that he watches “intense” Pakistani dramas with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

When he had trouble recalling the name of the show, Babil called his mother for assistance. As his mother was busy taking to someone, the reporter suggested that Nabila, a well-known makeup artist and stylist, could help him remember the name, Babil introduced himself to her. Before she could respond, Sutapa entered the conversation.

After creating much anticipation, the Qala alum asked Sutapa, “What is the Pakistani show that you watch?” Sutapa identified it as Tere Bin, a popular Pakistani drama that is breaking records and trending on social media.

The drama, starring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, depicts the social injustices faced by its characters and has generated nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. It is streaming on YouTube and Geo TV.

Babil khan made his Bollywood debut last December with Netflix’s psychological drama Qala which is set in 1930. Babil played the role of a gifted singer Jagan Batwal, while Tripti Dimri starred as Qala Manjushree.