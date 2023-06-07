Meet the new kaam wali bai — Katrina

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif’s video of her sweeping the floor is going viral on the social media application Instagram. Katrina Kaif’s fellow actor Akshay Kumar shared the video on his account. The former swept the floor when he asked her what she did in the clip. The ‘Race’ star replied, “Saaf Safai (cleaning)”. She started hitting him with the broom. It is pertinent to mention that you and your house leave a good impression if kept clean. Moreover, it is beneficial for physical and emotional well-being. Actor Sonam Kapoor revealed she de-stresses by cleaning her room. “I organise not only things in my room, but also start organising the contents in my sister Rhea’s bag. I even clean my friend’s magazine rack,” she said. Talking about handling anxiety, she added, “I either talk a lot or don’t talk at all when I’m stressed. I can’t eat, sleep or be myself then. “I like to be left alone and listen to music, see films or read when I want to de-stress.”