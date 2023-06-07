Shahid Kapoor says he didn’t like his ‘uptight’ acting in ‘Padmaavat’

Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, has shared that he “didn’t like himself” in that role.

Padmaavat saw Shahid Kapoor play Maharawal Ratan Singh, an upright man and the last Rajput ruler of the Guhila dynasty. The character was a breath of fresh air for the actor’s fans but it seems that the Bloody Daddy actor did not personally like his performance.

In his recent interview with Humans of Bombay, he was asked if he would like to revisit any of his roles and portray them differently, he named the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Explaining the reason behind his answer, the actor said, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not.”

Sanjay Leela Bahnsali’s Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavati opposite Shahid Kapoor while Ranveer Singh played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji. The film faced legal battles but managed to release and wow the audience with its opulence and incredible performances from the lead actors.

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently promoting his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy which will release on June 9 on Jio Cinema. The action thriller also stars Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor.